China turns to home-grown tech in Sichuan quake rescue

SHENZHEN - As the death toll climbs and rescue workers dig through rubble with their bare hands in a race against time to find more survivors of a 6.8-magnitude earthquake, they have turned to technology to boost their efforts.

Working alongside thousands of firefighters, soldiers and other emergency responders in Sichuan province are drones and satellites that can access hard-to-reach areas, deliver supplies and assess damage.

Monday's earthquake that struck Luding county has already claimed 74 lives and injured more than 250 people, a third of them seriously.

Disaster relief workers have continued to evacuate tens of thousands of people from unsafe areas such as those that could be prone to landslides.

The authorities have also been working to restore power and water supply to homes, while temporary shelters have been quickly erected to take in the evacuees. Some roads have been repaired and have reopened.

The quake, which happened about 200km from provincial capital city Chengdu, flattened hundreds of buildings as well as highways.

Rescuers have a limited window of time to look for survivors; at least 26 remained missing.

Weather forecasters have warned of the prospect of heavy rain in the region until Friday.

More than 6,500 people have been dispatched to Sichuan to help in emergency work.

Nearly 3,000 soldiers and policemen have been deployed, bringing with them drones for reconnaissance, and helicopters to airlift victims and drop supplies.

An emergency relief unmanned aerial vehicle, Wing Loong-2H, was sent to the front line to survey and provide communications support.

Developed by state-owned conglomerate Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the plane was able to send real-time images of quake-stricken areas, especially in the remote mountains, and is best suited to cope with situations where power supply and network communications are disrupted.