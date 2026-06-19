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China travel agencies resume Japan group tours, some later halt sales

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The Chinese government had urged citizens to refrain from travelling to Japan (pictured) following remarks in November by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Japan’s potential involvement in a Taiwan contingency.

Travel agencies are planning and selling group tours for the July-August vacation season as Japan remains a popular destination.

PHOTO: AFP

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Several Chinese travel agencies have resumed accepting bookings for group tours to Japan, but some later halted sales after media reports on the development drew attention in China, a source close to the matter said.

Travel companies are planning and selling group tours for the July-August summer vacation season as Japan remains a popular destination among Chinese travellers, according to an industry source.

“Travel agencies can’t survive (as a business) if they don’t offer (Japan tours),” the source said.

The Chinese government had urged citizens to refrain from travelling to Japan following remarks in November by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Japan’s potential involvement in a Taiwan contingency.

The government had also instructed major domestic travel agencies to scale back Japan-bound visa applications and reduce visitors to 60 per cent of usual levels, prompting a wave of group tour cancellations and suspensions. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.