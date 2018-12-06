China top diplomat says Trump-Xi Argentina summit 'friendly and candid'

BEIJING (REUTERS, NYTIMES) - The summit between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Argentina was “friendly and candid” and would help to avoid further trade tensions, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Thursday (Dec 6), but offered no new details on the talks.

The two leaders held high stakes discussions on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Buenos Aires last week and agreed to a ceasefire in their trade war.

State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government’s top diplomat, said the talks about trade frictions had been extremely positive and constructive, helping reach a consensus that worked for both China and the United States.

Mr Xi and Mr Trump had “deep exchanges in a friendly and candid atmosphere”, setting the direction for an appropriate resolution to the problems between the two countries, Mr Wang said, in a statement carried on the Foreign Ministry’s website.

“The two sides agreed to jointly promote Sino-US relations based on coordination, cooperation and stability, and promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields in the two countries to achieve even more results,” he added.

“The discussions on economic and trade issues between the two sides were very positive and constructive, and reached a principled consensus.”

That consensus included preventing trade frictions from spreading, returning to dialogue to resolve issues, and a joint goal of cooperation to benefit the global economy, Mr Wang said.

“All of these help to safeguard China’s legitimate interests, and are also in the interests of the United States, and even more are in line with the expectations of the international community,” he added.

The two countries have hit each other with tit-for-tariffs on goods worth hundreds of billions of dollars in sectors from automobiles to agriculture and energy, stymieing trade and redrawing global supply chains.

The United States has levied additional duties of between 10 per cent and 25 per cent on US$250 billion (S$342.20 billion) of Chinese goods this year as punishment for what it calls China’s unfair trade practices.

China has responded with its own tariffs. But as part of the truce agreed to by Mr Xi and Mr Trump, the United States will not raise tariffs further on Jan 1, so further talks can take place.

Mr Wang said the facts will prove that the common interests between China and the United States are greater than our differences, and cooperation needs to be greater than friction.

However he offered no new details on what China had agreed to with the United States.

China expressed confidence on Wednesday that it can reach a trade deal with the United States, a sentiment echoed by Mr Trump a day after he warned of more tariffs if the two sides could not resolve their differences.

On Wednesday, President Trump tried to calm global markets and ease concerns that his trade truce with China was floundering, declaring in a series of Twitter posts that the Chinese government was sending “very strong signals” about the weekend agreement he reached with President Xi and suggesting that US exports to China are about to surge.

Mr Trump and his advisers have been touting the trade truce reached in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as a victory, saying that China had agreed to buy US$1.2 trillion worth of US products and address its long-standing practice of requiring companies doing business there to hand over technology and trade secrets.

Mr Trump has said repeatedly that China will “immediately” begin buying more US agricultural products and that it is prepared to drop its 40 per cent tariffs on US cars.

But global markets were rattled on Tuesday by relative silence from the Chinese about the agreement as well as by Mr Trump’s declaration that he was a “Tariff Man” and was prepared to impose higher levies if Mr Xi did not live up the agreement.

Markets in the United States were closed on Wednesday to honour former President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday night, and Trump used the opportunity to put a more positive spin on his negotiations with the Chinese.

“Not to sound naive or anything, but I believe President Xi meant every word of what he said at our long and hopefully historic meeting,” Mr Trump tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Mr Trump pointed to a Bloomberg News report that said Chinese officials were preparing to restart imports of US soybeans and liquefied natural gas.

That report could not be immediately confirmed by The New York Times, and analysts have been left wondering about the scope of China’s spending spree.

But trade experts and industry insiders remain perplexed, anxiously awaiting information about the timing and composition of the US$1.2 trillion, a number that dwarfs the US$130 billion in goods that the United States exported to China last year.

A Treasury spokesman said that the US$1.2 trillion in purchases, which would be on top of what China is already projected to buy, would take place over several years and that it would include both goods and services.