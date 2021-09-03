China to set up stock exchange in Beijing to serve SMEs

BEIJING • China's President Xi Jinping said yesterday that the country will set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen.

"We will continue to support the innovation-driven development of small and medium-sized enterprises by deepening the reform of the New Third Board and setting up the Beijing Stock Exchange as the primary platform serving innovation-oriented SMEs," Mr Xi said in a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services.

He did not give a date for the establishment of the new stock exchange or any further details, but said it would "provide a platform for innovative SMEs".

National Equities Exchange And Quotations (NEEQ), a Beijing-based exchange launched in 2013 and known as the New Third Board, will be reformed, he said.

China has said it wants to raise the share of equity financing in its bank-dominated financial system as part of a campaign to reduce debt levels in its economy.

It launched a new exchange in Shanghai known as the Star Market in 2019 to provide more financing for technology companies.

Deepening the reform of NEEQ and establishing the Beijing exchange is an "important measure to implement our national innovation-driven development strategy and continue cultivating new drivers of development", the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement after Mr Xi's speech.

"It is also an important measure to deepen structural reform of the financial supply side."

Mr Xi also emphasised China's gradual opening to foreign investment in service sectors such as finance and healthcare, where Beijing sees the introduction of foreign competition as a key part of modernising its economy.

He said China would continue opening up services by exploring the setting up of a designated innovation zone for trade in services and via a nationwide "negative list".

Such lists have previously been issued by China to name sectors where foreign investments are barred or curtailed.

"China is willing to work with all parties to continue open cooperation," Mr Xi said, adding that China would "share the development opportunities of trade in services, so as to promote the recovery and growth of the world economy".

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS