China to sanction US officials for 'nasty' behaviour over Taiwan

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's foreign ministry said on Monday (Jan 18) it had decided to impose sanctions on US officials who have engaged in "nasty" behaviour over Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying made the comment in response to a question about US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's decision this month to lift restrictions on contacts between US officials and their Taiwanese counterparts.

The US ambassador in the Netherlands last Monday hosted Taiwan's representative to the country at the US embassy, in the first publicly announced visit to a US government office since Mr Pompeo lifted restrictions on interactions.

China condemned the move, saying nobody could prevent China's "reunification". Beijing views the democratic island as its own territory, with no right to state-to-state ties.

The US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, and previous interactions between officials from both sides were limited to non-official venues such as hotels.

China has been angered by stepped-up US support for Taiwan under the Trump administration, including arms sales and visits to Taipei by senior US officials.