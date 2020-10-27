China to sanction US firms involved in arms sales to Taiwan

BEIJING • China will impose sanctions on American entities participating in Washington's arms sales to Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said yesterday.

Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defence and Raytheon will be sanctioned, Mr Zhao Lijian told a news conference in the Chinese capital.

He did not say what those sanctions would entail.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of US$1.8 billion (S$2.5 billion), the Pentagon said last week.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be a wayward province, and has vowed to bring it under control, by force if necessary.

China strongly condemns the sale of arms to Taiwan, said Mr Zhao. "To safeguard our national interests, China decided to take necessary measures and levy sanctions on US companies such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defence, and Raytheon, and those individuals and companies who behaved badly in the process of the arms sales," he added.

China has sanctioned US companies in the past, including Lockheed Martin, for selling weapons to Taiwan, though it is unclear what form they have taken.

The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but Washington is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

A spokesman for Boeing said the company's partnership with China's aviation community had long-term benefits and that Boeing remained committed to it. Boeing has "worked together successfully with the aviation community in China for almost 50 years to support Chinese efforts to ensure a safe, efficient and profitable aviation system to keep pace with the country's rapid economic growth".

Lockheed Martin said foreign military sales are government-to-government transactions. It works closely with the US authorities and its presence in China is limited, it said in an e-mail.

The Trump administration has ramped up support for Taiwan through arms sales and visits by senior US officials, adding to tensions in relations between Beijing and Washington that are already strained by disagreements over the South China Sea, Hong Kong, human rights and trade.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG