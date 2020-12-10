China revokes visa exemption treatment for US diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong, Macau

BEIJING (REUTERS, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - China is revoking visa exemption treatment for United States diplomat passport holders visiting Hong Kong and Macau, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday (Dec 10).

The US on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing’s disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Earlier, China said it will sanction US officials who meddle in the affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as a countermeasure to US sanctions against senior Chinese lawmakers, according to a statement from China's top legislature.

The statement was made by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on Wednesday (Dec 9) after the US announced sanctions on 14 vice-chairmen of the committee, citing its decision to enact the national security law for Hong Kong and another decision that led to the disqualification of four Hong Kong opposition lawmakers.

"The US sanctions are a typical example of political bullying and double standards. We strongly condemn and oppose this," the statement said.

Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs, it added.

The National People's Congress Standing Committee adopted the national security law for Hong Kong to safeguard China's national sovereignty, security and development interests and Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, as well as to ensure the stable and long-term operation of the principle of "one country, two systems", the statement said.

"We firmly oppose any external interference in Hong Kong affairs in any way and will fulfil our lawful duties as always to handle Hong Kong affairs in accordance with the law," the statement said.

The Chinese government is firmly committed to safeguarding China's national sovereignty, security and development interests, implementing "one country, two systems" fully and faithfully, and opposing any interference in Hong Kong affairs.

Related Chinese government bodies will sanction US officials who meddle in Hong Kong affairs and undermine China's sovereign security by initiating and promoting Hong Kong-related measures, the statement said.