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China’s Tiangong space station opens to the world with Pakistani astronaut as first foreign guest

Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali will be aboard the Tiangong space station for only five days.

JIUQUAN, China – The first foreign astronaut on a Chinese space mission said on Nov 24 that he would be carrying “the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis” when the latest crew blasts off on Nov 25.

Beijing has poured billions into its space programme, whose prized Tiangong space station is stewarded by teams of three astronauts that are typically rotated every six months.

The Shenzhou-24 mission is set to lift off at 8.18am on Nov 25 from the Jiuquan launch centre in China’s north-western Gobi Desert, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) spokesman Zhang Jingbo said at a news conference on Nov 24.

Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, a Pakistani payload specialist, will become the first foreign astronaut to board China’s Tiangong space station.

“I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis,” Ali said at a separate news conference held later to introduce the crew.

“To every child who is watching while I’m in orbit, just look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams,” he said in English, following other remarks in fluent Mandarin and Urdu.

Ali will join a short orbital flight expected to last around five days before returning with the Shenzhou-23 spaceship, which docked at the Tiangong in May.

Pakistani officials welcomed Ali’s selection as a significant step in relations between Islamabad and Beijing.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar described the mission as a “source of joy and pride for the entire nation”.

“China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular briefing on Nov 24.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said the mission underscored the trust and “iron brotherhood” between the two countries.

During the in-orbit phase, Ali will primarily take care of experiments for the cooperation between China and Pakistan, in addition to daily operations.

His mission will be to carry out four scientific projects in the fields of biotechnology and materials, and he is set to conduct an in-orbit experiment on photosynthetic microorganisms, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Ali is not the first Pakistani in space, with Monaco-based polar explorer Namira Salim having flown on Virgin Galactic’s Galactic 04 mission in October 2023.

New space race

The launch comes amid an accelerating race to the moon with the United States, which alleges that China plans to colonise and mine lunar territory and resources, claims Beijing has strongly rejected.

Shenzhou-24 is the 41st flight mission of China’s crewed space programme and will complete an in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-23 crew.

The crew currently aboard the Tiangong space station is headed by Zhu Yangzhu, 40, along with Lai Ka-ying and Zhang Zhiyuan, also 40.

Lai is Hong Kong’s first astronaut and the only woman currently aboard the space station.

After the new, all-male crew reaches the Tiangong, Pakistan’s Ali will return to Earth alongside Lai and Zhang.

Zhu will remain on board to complete China’s first full-year stay in space, a key test of endurance critical for future lunar and potentially deep-space ambitions.

Zhu will be accompanied for the next six-month Tiangong rotation by 51-year-old space veteran Tang Hongbo and Wu Yi, in his late 30s and making his first voyage to space.

The Long March-2F rocket that will carry the crew into space will soon be filled with propellant, the CMSA’s Zhang said.

The crew is in good condition and the space station is functioning normally, meeting all requirements for the mission, he said. REUTERS, AFP