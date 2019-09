BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will introduce important measures to ease the negative impact of the trade war with the United States, Mr Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Global Times newspaper, said on Wednesday (Sept 11), without citing a source.

"The measures will benefit some companies from both China and the US," he said on Twitter.

The Global Times is a tabloid published by the People's Daily of China's ruling Communist Party.