China to help HK tackle expanding Covid-19 outbreak

HONG KONG • China will help Hong Kong to cope with an expanding Covid-19 outbreak by providing testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, the city's Chief Secretary John Lee said at the weekend, adding that there were no plans for a mainland-style lockdown.

Hong Kong and mainland China are among the few places in the world still aiming to suppress every Covid-19 outbreak, but the Omicron variant has proven tough to keep under control.

Mr Lee, Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang were part of a delegation that visited neighbouring Shenzhen on Friday and Saturday to discuss support measures with mainland Chinese officials.

The measures will give Hong Kong breathing space as medical capacity becomes stretched on all fronts, although it was not clear how quickly the plans could be implemented.

"All support will be provided. Rapid tests and help in building isolation facilities are things we agreed on," Mr Lee told reporters on his return from Shenzhen on Saturday. "There are no plans for a lockdown at this stage."

Laboratory personnel, hospital beds and protective equipment were also included, he added.

Chinese officials have also promised to ensure supplies of fresh produce to Hong Kong. The authorities yesterday said supplies of vegetables and chilled poultry may be disrupted after some mainland truck drivers preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19.

Hong Kong imports 90 per cent of its food, with the mainland being its most important source, especially for fresh food.

The authorities said hospital beds for Covid-19 patients are already at around 90 per cent occupancy, while isolation facilities were also nearing their maximum.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to test for Covid-19 every day, queueing for hours in tightly packed lines outside testing centres.

Infections were recorded in some 42 eldercare homes.

The city will shorten the quarantine period for residents and staff of residential care homes for seniors and those with disabilities, to ease isolation bed capacity, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said yesterday.

The quarantine period has been cut to seven days from two weeks if their test results are negative, he said. Under current rules, they are kept in isolation at the government's quarantine facility.

Local epidemiologists say the number of infections could reach tens of thousands a day in weeks, posing a major risk for seniors, many of whom are not vaccinated.

Health Secretary Chan said she did not want to impose a lockdown and that it was preferable that residents "do it themselves" by staying at home.

Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily Covid-19 infections yesterday, down from the previous day's record. But the authorities said there were still about 2,000 preliminary cases awaiting confirmation.

