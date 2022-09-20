China to ease border entry rules for some foreign tourists

BEIJING - China's government has issued draft rules aimed at making it easier for some foreigners to enter the country for visits to tourism sites along the Chinese border.

Travel groups organised by tour agencies in border areas in China can choose their port of entry and exit "flexibly", the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement on Monday, without giving specifics on locations and dates.

The Chinese border has been shut to foreign tourists since the outbreak of the coronavirus in 2020, with only specific groups of foreign nationals allowed to enter the country, such as those holding certain work visas.

In recent months, rules have gradually been relaxed, from resuming more direct flights between China and some countries to allowing foreign students with valid residence permits to enter China. Quarantine for foreign arrivals has also been reduced.

China shares a border with more than 10 countries, including Russia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

Chinese cities along the border are often hit by imported cases of Covid-19 linked to overland crossings of both foreigners and Chinese nationals.

China's Cabinet has rolled out a raft of measures since late May to bolster an economy ravaged by disruptions caused by strict government restrictions and lockdowns.

Its state planner said on Monday that the country will speed up fund injections to expedite project construction and boost domestic consumption, even after the economy showed signs of renewed momentum last month.

The world's second-biggest economy slowed sharply in the second quarter, dragged down by a deepening property crisis, and slowing exports and imports.

However, it showed surprising resilience in August, with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales, although the property crisis continues to hang over recovery prospects.

"The economy is at a critical juncture in its recovery, as the foundation of the domestic economic recovery is still weak despite main economic indicators showing positive changes," said spokesman Meng Wei at the National Development and Reform Commission.

Shanghai, which lifted a two-month Covid-19 lockdown in June, said it would hand out "consumption vouchers" worth around 100 million yuan (S$20 million) to residents starting on Tuesday, for use in a major shopping district.

The southern island province of Hainan on Monday said it would issue vouchers, totalling 100 million yuan, to make consumption the main driver of the recovery.

All 31 provincial regions in China - with the exception of Shanghai - logged a deficit in the first seven months of the year. The authorities have handed out trillions of yuan in tax breaks to support businesses amid the economic slowdown, as well as covered the cost of Covid-zero policies, such as mass-testing and restricting the movement of residents.

Plunging land sales, meanwhile, are adding to the squeeze by cutting a key funding source.

Pressure on local government finances is likely to intensify as the Communist Party steps up anti-coronavirus efforts before its twice-a-decade congress in October.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG