China threatens to retaliate if US keeps urging Games boycott

WASHINGTON/BEIJING • US politicians should stop calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics to avoid hurting bilateral ties and China will take "countermeasures" if necessary, the foreign ministry said yesterday.

The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that US government officials will not attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, CNN reported on Sunday.

CNN said the US boycott would not prevent its athletes from competing in the Games.

Those calling for a boycott are "grandstanding" and should stop "so as not to affect the dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States in important areas", said Mr Zhao Lijian, China's foreign ministry spokesman.

"If the US insists on wilfully clinging to its course, China will take resolute countermeasures," he said at a news conference.

US President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering a diplomatic boycott to protest against China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims.

Washington has also accused Beijing of curtailing political freedoms in Hong Kong and ramping up military pressure on Taiwan, which receives strong US support.

The White House has been under pressure from activists and members of Congress to skip the Games which begin on Feb 4.

The White House declined to comment on CNN's report.

Four sources with knowledge of the administration's thinking previously told Reuters that there was a growing consensus within the White House to keep US officials away from the Beijing Olympics.

Any such step by Washington would be largely symbolic because few US officials are likely to visit China due to its strict quarantine rules and clashes over allegations of human rights violations.

The state-run Global Times reported last week that Beijing had no plan to invite any American politicians. The daily tabloid said: "Without them messing things up, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be even more splendid."

Australia and Canada are also reportedly considering diplomatic boycotts of the Games.

China denies charges made by the US and lawmakers in other Western nations that it is committing genocide in the far-western Xinjiang region, which has a large Muslim Uighur population.

Beijing has frequently lashed out at Washington over a potential diplomatic boycott, saying sports should not be politicised.

Adding to the US-China frictions, Mr Biden is hosting a virtual democracy summit on Thursday and Friday, with Taiwan among the more than 100 invitees that include Britain and Japan.

The event aims to bring together democratic governments to discuss their efforts to fight corruption and authoritarianism and advance human rights.

A Chinese official said over the weekend that the event will be a "joke" and the American political system does not represent a real democracy.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG