China the sole nation pursuing zero Covid-19 strategy

BEIJING • For much of the coronavirus pandemic, a group of places in the Asia-Pacific managed to bring infections to zero, becoming virus-free havens in a world ravaged by the pathogen.

Now, with the rise of the Delta variant and the proliferation of vaccines, only one is still holding fast to that goal of eliminating Covid-19: China. With New Zealand preparing to shift away from the zero-tolerance strategy, China's isolation is complete, raising the stakes on how long it can stick to a playbook that requires closed borders, abrupt lockdowns and repeated disruption of social and economic activity.

One by one, zero Covid-19 places such as Singapore and Australia have decided that the approach is unsustainable, pivoting instead to vaccination to protect people from serious illness and death while easing off on attempts to control the number of infections.

In contrast, China's resolve to stamp out every infection appears to have only grown stronger, though 75 per cent of its vast population is fully vaccinated. The country is now grappling with its fourth Delta-driven flare-up in two months and this week locked down a prefecture in western Xinjiang province over two asymptomatic infections during a peak tourism period.

The Chinese territory of Hong Kong, which has so far avoided local transmissions of Delta cases, has also made clear that its status as a global financial hub is less important than links to the mainland and the joint goal of elimination.

The task is likely to get even harder as cold weather descends. In three months' time, Beijing will host the Winter Olympics, welcoming thousands of athletes from around the world.

"Covid-zero in the medium-to long-term is unsustainable," said Dr Peter Collignon, an infectious disease physician and professor at the Australian National University Medical School.

"Delta shows the almost impossibility of that. It's hard to see how China will be able to get to zero Covid this winter," he added.

Still, the status has become a political point of pride for China, with officials trumpeting their success in containing the virus as an ideological and moral victory over the United States and other nations now treating the virus as endemic.

New Zealand's planned shift underscores the mounting futility of the elimination strategy. In mid-August, the country went into the highest level of restrictions when a single person was diagnosed with Covid-19 in Auckland.

Seven weeks later, it's still reporting over two dozen infections daily, prompting Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to acknowledge on Monday that "long periods of heavy restrictions have not gotten us to zero cases".

"But that is OK," she said. "Elimination was important because we didn't have vaccines. Now we do, so we can begin to change the way we do things."

It is an adjustment already made by Singapore and Australia, two other lauded examples of containment. In both places, fatigue among the population had grown over stop-start cycles of lockdown and travel curbs that imposed weeks of mandatory quarantine on new arrivals.

In Taiwan, officials said elimination was too difficult to achieve this year after a large outbreak, though it has now reported no cases for several days straight.

The abandonment of the zero-tolerance goal now does not mean the strategy was wrong from the start. The approach allowed these economies to suppress fatalities to a low level, getting through the pre-vaccine period of the pandemic with little damage, unlike in the US and Europe.

"If New Zealand can vaccinate widely, get access to new treatments and open cautiously, they'll have escaped the pandemic with little economic or health loss," wrote Dr Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at Edinburgh University Medical School, in Scotland. "They managed to press pause and wait for scientific solutions towards a sustainable exit."

The question now is what China's exit strategy will look like. Officials in China have said they won't stick to zero Covid-19 forever, though it will consider a change when the approach no longer works or the costs are too high - the parameters of which have not been made public. City governments are being asked to create specialised quarantine facilities that could house thousands of overseas arrivals by the end of of the month, signalling that onerous travel curbs are unlikely to be eased in the near term.

Achieving elimination allowed life in China to be largely normal through most of last year and this, powering its economy even as most others were sapped by mitigation measures of various efficacy. But as its snap lockdowns and restrictions on movement continue through this year - and Western economies resume full operations after vaccination - the impact is starting to show more deeply.

Regardless of China's tolerance for the approach, some experts say that Covid-free havens may yet return. Governments like New Zealand could resurrect the goal if and when new medical options become available. "We could find that the next generation of Covid vaccines or anti-virals are so effective that they can eliminate the virus quite effectively," said Dr Michael Baker, who belongs to the New Zealand government's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group.

