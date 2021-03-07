News analysis

China tech has a chip on its shoulder

China Correspondent
  • Published
    2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

When China's party leadership outlined on Friday short-and medium-term economic goals in its 14th Five-Year Plan, it pledged to turn the nation into a technological powerhouse and move it towards developing self-reliance in tech.

Key to that is for China to be completely independent of global supply chains in semiconductor chips, the microprocessors used to power everything from artificial intelligence (AI) operations to mobile phones and automobiles.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 07, 2021, with the headline 'China tech has a chip on its shoulder'. Subscribe
Topics: 