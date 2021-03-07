News analysis
China tech has a chip on its shoulder
When China's party leadership outlined on Friday short-and medium-term economic goals in its 14th Five-Year Plan, it pledged to turn the nation into a technological powerhouse and move it towards developing self-reliance in tech.
Key to that is for China to be completely independent of global supply chains in semiconductor chips, the microprocessors used to power everything from artificial intelligence (AI) operations to mobile phones and automobiles.
