China taps export controls veteran for senior trade post ahead of Trump visit

Trade diplomats say Beijing has upgraded the calibre of its negotiators since US President Donald Trump first targeted China during his previous time in the White House.

- China on Jan 12 appointed Mr Jiang Chenghua as deputy representative for International Trade Negotiations, a veteran negotiator with experience in export controls and in managing the country’s investment ties with the US.

Mr Jiang replaces Ms Li Yongjie, who in October was named as China’s representative to the World Trade Organisation, as Beijing prepares for an April visit by US President Donald Trump .

At the same time, Beijing is turning its attention to pressuring Japan over remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi regarding Taiwan , by leveraging its export control frameworks.

A trade lawyer by training, Mr Jiang previously headed up the Commerce Ministry’s import-export control division and worked on negotiations for a China-US bilateral investment treaty, launched in 2008 but shelved in 2017 after Mr Trump took office.

China’s global trading partners were stunned when Beijing sharply broadened its rare earth export controls in October, a response triggered by US lawmakers’ moves to further curb Chinese investment in the world’s top consumer market.

Analysts say the escalation likely reflected Beijing’s calculation that demonstrating its ability to choke critical supply chains would remind Washington of the leverage China holds, should Mr Trump press too far.