China takes aim at BBC as dispute with Britain escalates

BEIJING • The BBC has come under fire from Chinese officials and social media in an escalating diplomatic dispute, a day after Britain's media regulator, the Office of Communications (Ofcom), revoked the television licence of Chinese state media outlet CGTN.

China's Foreign Ministry issued a statement yesterday accusing the BBC of pushing "fake news" in its Covid-19 reporting, demanding an apology and saying that the broadcaster had politicised the pandemic and "rehashed theories about covering up by China".

The BBC said its reporting is fair and unbiased.

Britain and China have been exchanging barbs for months over China's crackdown on dissent in the former British colony of Hong Kong, concern over the security of Huawei technology and the treatment of ethnic Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang region.

On Thursday, Ofcom revoked the licence of CGTN, the English-language sister channel of state broadcaster CCTV, after concluding that China's ruling Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel.

Beijing hit out at the ruling yesterday, saying it was "based on ideological prejudice and political reasons". "China urges the UK to immediately cease political manipulation and correct its mistakes," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, adding that China "reserves the right to make the necessary responses".

He said the news channel had played a role in "enhancing understanding and communication" between the two countries.

Ofcom said CGTN's licence holder, Star China Media, had failed to show it had editorial oversight over the network and that a proposed transfer to another media group would still keep it tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

According to British law, broadcasters must not be controlled by political bodies.

"We have given CGTN significant time to come into compliance with the statutory rules. Those efforts have now been exhausted," Ofcom said.

The regulator added that an investigation into alleged breaches by CGTN of impartiality, fairness and privacy requirements would be completed shortly.

CGTN opened its European headquarters in London in 2019, but the English-language satellite broadcaster has long faced criticism for parroting the Communist Party line in its global broadcasts.

CGTN blamed "the manipulation of far-right groups and anti-China forces" for the Ofcom ruling in a statement posted to the Twitter-like platform Weibo.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE