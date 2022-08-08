China-Taiwan tensions remain as drills set to end

BEIJING • Chinese and Taiwanese warships yesterday played high seas "cat and mouse" ahead of the scheduled end of unprecedented Chinese military exercises around Taiwan, as Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended China's actions as just, appropriate and legal, and aimed at safeguarding the country's territorial integrity.

There was no official announcement from China yesterday on whether the exercises - scheduled for four days - had ended and Taiwan said it was unable to verify whether China had stopped them as scheduled.

Mr Wang, during a visit to Bangladesh, said his country's actions were "legitimate, reasonable, in accordance with the law", and aimed at protecting China's "sacred sovereignty".

"It must be borne in mind that Taiwan is not a part of the United States - it is China's territory," Mr Wang's ministry cited him as saying.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan infuriated China, which regards the self-ruled island as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

China reportedly responded with test launches of ballistic missiles over the island's capital Taipei for the first time, and the cutting of some areas of dialogue with Washington.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry has said that missiles fired by China last Thursday flew high into the atmosphere and constituted no threat to it.

The Chinese exercises, centred on six locations around the island, were scheduled to last until midday yesterday, the official Xinhua News Agency reported last week.

Taiwan's Transport Ministry said it was gradually lifting restrictions on flights through its airspace, noting that notifications for the drills were no longer in effect.

But it added that Taiwan would continue to direct flights and ships away from one of the drill zones off its east coast until this morning.

China's military has said the sea and air joint exercises in the north, south-west and east of Taiwan had a focus on land-strike and sea-assault capabilities.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft and drones were simulating attacks on the island and its navy. It also said that it had sent aircraft and ships to react "appropriately".

In a statement yesterday, the ministry said that it had detected 14 Chinese warships and 66 Chinese aircraft in and around the Taiwan Strait.

While it was not immediately clear if China had ended the drills yesterday, a late-evening commentator on Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the Chinese military would now conduct "regular" drills on the Taiwan side of the line, saying the "historic task" of China's "reunification" could be realised.

About 10 warships each from China and Taiwan sailed at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, with some Chinese vessels crossing the median line - an unofficial buffer separating the two sides.

As Chinese forces "pressed" the line, as they did on Saturday, the Taiwan side stayed close to monitor and, where possible, deny the Chinese the ability to cross, said the person who declined to be identified. "The two sides are showing restraint," the person said, describing the manoeuvres as high seas "cat and mouse".

Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters yesterday: "We will never bow to pressure. We uphold freedom and democracy, and believe Taiwanese disapprove (of) China's bullying actions with force and sabre-rattling at our door."

He added: "It is not only Taiwan that suffers. Neighbouring countries have protested loudly, and freedom-loving and democratic countries such as the United States have strongly condemned it."

China has warned the US not to "act rashly" and create a greater crisis.

