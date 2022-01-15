China suspends more flights to stop local cases

SHANGHAI • China suspended dozens of international flights yesterday amid a global surge in Omicron cases, while Shanghai curbed tourist activity as it rushed to head off local Covid-19 infections, with imported cases rising.

Cities across China are becoming more vigilant against Covid-19 ahead of the Chinese New Year travel season later this month and as Beijing readies to stage the Winter Olympics beginning on Feb 4, with many local governments urging residents not to leave town unnecessarily.

Shanghai's tourism and culture authority said travel agencies and online tourism companies must once again halt organising group tours into and out of Shanghai after it reported five new domestically transmitted infections on Thursday, all linked to an arrival from overseas.

The order, in line with a national guideline to cut tourist activities in provinces where new infections have emerged, came less than a month after Shanghai lifted a suspension that had come into effect last November.

China has dramatically cut back on international arrivals during the pandemic, but the number of infected travellers arriving in Shanghai, a major financial hub, during the first 10 days of this month exceeded those for all of last month.

China has reported local transmissions of the Omicron variant in the northern city of Tianjin and three other cities, but has not said how many Omicron cases it has detected in total.

The authorities, however, have warned that Omicron adds to the increased risk of Covid-19 transmission as more people return to China from overseas for the Chinese New Year holiday.

China yesterday announced that 30 inbound international flights from several countries were suspended due to Covid-19 cases, including four more from the United States. So far this year, China has announced the cancellation of 74 flights from the United States.

Athletes and other personnel involved in the Olympics are arriving largely on special charter flights and immediately entering a strictly enforced "closed loop" that separates them from the wider population.

China reported a total of 143 local confirmed cases, and four domestically transmitted asymptomatic carriers for Thursday. Most new cases were detected in Henan province, where both the Omicron and Delta variants are spreading, and in Tianjin.

