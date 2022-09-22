China steps up offensive at UN to tell Xinjiang 'truth'

GENEVA (AFP) - China sent a small army of delegates from Xinjiang to the United Nations in Geneva on Thursday, where they spent two hours hammering home the "truth" about the rights situation in the region.

Beijing has made no secret of its displeasure with a United Nations report published last month which warned of possible crimes against humanity in the far-western Xinjiang region.

"The assessment is based on a presumption of guilt, includes mostly disinformation and lies," Mr Xu Guixiang, head of the Xinjiang government's information office, told reporters.

"Against the fallacies of the assessment, we want to make clear the truth and facts."

He was sitting at a podium flanked by four colleagues, with around two dozen other Chinese delegates crammed into a small briefing room, alongside a few international journalists.

The event had been announced as a press conference, but the five speakers, including the head of Xinjiang's public security department, spent nearly two hours listing the mistakes they had found in the 49-page report before finally taking three questions.

They also provided a thick booklet entitled Fight Against Terrorism And Extremism In Xinjiang: Truth And Facts.

'Patchwork of falsehoods'

The report highlights "credible" allegations of widespread torture, arbitrary detention, and violations of religious and reproductive rights.

It brought UN endorsement to long-running allegations by campaigners and others, who accuse Beijing of a litany of abuses in Xinjiang, including detaining more than one million Uyghurs and other Muslims, and forcibly sterilising women.

Beijing has vehemently rejected such charges, insisting it is running vocational training centres in the region to counter extremism.

During Thursday's conference, the speakers went through the report, rejecting paragraph after paragraph as "nothing but a patchwork of falsehoods".

"There is no ethnic discrimination in Xinjiang," Mr Xu insisted.