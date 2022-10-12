China steps up curbs as Covid-19 cases rise

BEIJING - Shanghai and other big Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, have ramped up testing for Covid-19 as infections rise, with some local authorities hastily closing schools, entertainment venues and tourist spots.

Cases have risen to the highest level since August, with the uptick coming after increased domestic travel during the Oct 1 National Day "Golden Week".

The authorities reported 2,089 new local infections for Monday, the most since Aug 20.

While many of the cases were found in tourist places, including scenic spots in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, mega cities that are often the source of well-travelled tourists have started to report more cases this week.

Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, reported 28 local cases for Monday, the fourth day of double-digit new infections.

Keen to avoid a reprise of the economically and mentally scarring lockdown in the April-May period, Shanghai said late on Monday that all its 16 districts were to conduct mass testing at least twice a week until Nov 10, a step up from once a week under a regime imposed after the last lockdown.

Checks on inbound travellers and in places like hotels should also be strengthened, the authorities said.

Some have already been caught in the expanding web of measures. Mr Peter Lee, a long-time British expatriate, was out at lunch with his wife and seven-year-old son last week when he was notified that his apartment block was to be locked down.

Mr Lee and his son then checked into a hotel, which was soon also locked down, because of a prior visit by a virus carrier. Mr Lee's wife, who was planning to join them, had no choice but to return home to be locked in.

"It might be that we say, we miss home and we miss mum too much and maybe we just go home and just deal with it," Mr Lee said. "We're monitoring the situation because it seems like Shanghai is gradually shutting down anyway."

As at Monday, 36 Chinese cities were under various degrees of lockdown or control, affecting around 196.9 million people, versus 179.7 million in the previous week, according to global financial services group Nomura.

In China's southern technology hub Shenzhen, where the highly transmissible BF.7 Omicron subvariant has surfaced, local cases more than tripled to 33 on Monday from a day earlier.

Inbound travellers will be subject to three tests over three days, the authorities in the city of 18 million people said on Tuesday.

In the north-western city of Xi'an, which reported just over 100 cases in the first 10 days of October, the authorities stopped school classes and closed many public spaces, including the famous Terracotta Warriors Museum.

Despite China's small caseload versus the rest of the world, and the toll its counter-epidemic policies exact on the economy and population, the government has repeatedly urged people to accept the measures.

The ruling Communist Party's flagship newspaper endorsed the zero-Covid-19 policy for the second day in a row, dousing hopes that President Xi Jinping will relax controls soon after a key political meeting starting on Sunday.

Zero-tolerance is "sustainable" and the country must stick to the policy because it is key to stabilising the economy and protecting lives, the People's Daily said in a commentary on Tuesday. It follows a similar article on Monday labelling the policy as "scientific and effective".

"It is precisely because of the dynamic zero clearing that we have ensured the extremely low morbidity, mortality and hospitalisation rates, as well as the stable operation of the society and economy," it added.

