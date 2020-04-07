China spokesman Zhao Lijian defends coronavirus tweets criticised by Trump

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - An official in China's foreign ministry defended his tweets questioning whether American soldiers introduced the coronavirus to Wuhan, in his first comments on the controversy over responsibility for the pandemic.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a briefing Tuesday (April 7) in Beijing that his social media posts were "a reaction to some US politicians stigmatising China a while ago."

In response to a question about whether the tweets represented the government's official stance, Mr Zhao said, "This also reflects the anger of many Chinese people about this stigma."

The briefing was Mr Zhao's first time at the lectern since China's ambassador to the US, Mr Cui Tiankai, told "Axios on HBO" that such speculation about the origins of the virus was "very harmful."

The unusual public spat between two top Chinese diplomats pointed to an internal split in Beijing over how to handle rising tensions with US President Donald Trump.

The American president subsequently said he would stop using the term "Chinese virus" to describe the pathogen, in a sign that he wanted to deescalate a dispute blamed for undermining cooperation against the virus and prompting attacks on Asian Americans.

An assessment by the US intelligence community later found that Beijing concealed the extent of the early outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Bloomberg News reported April 1, citing three US officials.

The comments by Mr Cui, who outranks Mr Zhao, represented a sharp public rebuke. One official told Bloomberg News last month that Mr Zhao's approach had been vocally welcomed by many inside the foreign ministry. Another expressed relief that Mr Cui had disowned Mr Zhao's "dangerous" remarks.

VIRUS ORIGINS

While the ultimate origins of the virus that causes Covid-19 remain a mystery, the pathogen was first detected in humans in Wuhan in December. China didn't confirm that the disease was being transmitted between humans until Jan 20 - weeks after local doctors first warned about its potential to spread - delaying global action to stop the outbreak.

Related Story In China, diplomat Zhao Lijian rises as aggressive foreign policy takes root

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

On Tuesday, Mr Zhao echoed Mr Cui's assertion that the source of the virus was a matter for scientists, not diplomats, saying "this is a scientific issue and and we need to hear the scientific professionals' opinions."

"The international community can only win the fight against the pandemic if it strengthens cooperation," Mr Zhao said. "It is hoped that the United States and China will meet each other halfway and work together in accordance with the consensus reached by the two heads of state to strengthen cooperation in combating the epidemic and other fields."