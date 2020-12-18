A Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon has returned safely to Earth, underlining China's growing prowess and ambition in space. The mission emulated the feats of the United States and the Soviet Union from the 1960s and 1970s, and even went a few steps further.
Lunar probe
China spacecraft returns to Earth
- Published4 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 18, 2020, with the headline 'China spacecraft returns to Earth'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: