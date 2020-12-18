Lunar probe

China spacecraft returns to Earth

A Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon has returned safely to Earth, underlining China's growing prowess and ambition in space. The mission emulated the feats of the United States and the Soviet Union from the 1960s and 1970s, and even went a few steps further.

