China, South Korea oppose Japan PM Kishida's ritual offering to Yasukuni war shrine in Tokyo

BEIJING - China has lodged representations with Japan over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ritual offering to the Yasukuni shrine, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

The Japan Times reported that Mr Kishida sent a ritual offering to the shrine in relation to the start of a spring festival on Friday.

“China is firmly opposed to the negative moves by Japan,” Mr Wang said at a daily briefing in Beijing.

The Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo is seen in China and South Korea as a symbol of Japan’s former military aggression, honouring Class-A World War II criminals along with millions of war casualties.

The Japanese premier has no plans to visit the Shinto shrine during the two-day festival through Saturday, people familiar with the matter told the Yomiuri Shimbun.

Members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party visited the shrine on Friday, including economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, on the occasion of the spring festival.

South Korea’s foreign ministry also protested Mr Kishida’s ritual offering on Friday.



“The government expresses deep disappointment and regret that Japan’s responsible leaders have once again offered tribute or paid pilgrimage to the Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies Japan’s past war of aggression and enshrines war criminals,” the ministry said.