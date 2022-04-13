China slashes quarantines for travellers in Covid-19 control trial

BEIJING (CAIXIN GLOBAL) - China has launched pilot programmes in Shanghai, Guangzhou and six other cities to test looser quarantine requirements for residents in locked-down communities, travellers from outside the country and the close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases, a government document shows.

However, high frequency of nucleic acid and antigen tests will be carried out during the reduced quarantine period for those individuals, as well as professionals stationed in some specific posts with high risk of infection, according to a document released by the State Council, China's cabinet.