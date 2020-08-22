China slams US sanctions snapback as 'political show'

UNITED NATIONS • A spokesman for China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations has accused the United States of staging a "political show" by beginning to activate a snapback mechanism to restore UN sanctions against Iran.

"The US demand has no legal ground and common sense. It is nothing but a political show staged by the United States. It receives no support of the Security Council members and no acknowledgement of the international community," the spokesman said.

He was commenting on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's demand for the initiation of the snapback mechanism against Iran by the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Mr Pompeo told Fox News yesterday that the US would sanction Russia and China if the two countries disregard the US demand for reimposing UN sanctions on Iran.

"The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), endorsed by UNSC Resolution 2231, has the force of international law," the spokesman said.

"In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reinstated illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran... Having quit the JCPOA, the United States is no longer a participant (of) the JCPOA and has no right to demand the Security Council invoke a snapback."

The mechanism should not be invoked until all efforts have been exhausted to resolve the dispute, the spokesman said.

"The JCPOA participants and an overwhelming majority of the Security Council members believe that the US demand has no legal basis, and a snapback mechanism has not been invoked," he added.

He also said China's Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun had sent a letter to the UNSC president to express Beijing's opposition to the US demand.

"China will work with relevant parties to continue to uphold the just position, resolutely preserve the JCPOA and UNSC resolution, safeguard multilateralism, the authority of the Security Council, the international non-proliferation regime and regional peace and stability, and seek a political and diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue," the spokesman said.

"At the same time, we are firmly against US unilateral sanctions and 'long-arm jurisdiction' against other countries in the name of the Iranian nuclear issue, and will continue to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests."

