Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The order aims to curb access to US phone numbers by “bad actors” responsible for “illegal robocalling campaigns”.

BEIJING – Beijing’s commerce ministry denounced on Nov 22 a recent move by Washington to cut direct access for Chinese telecommunications giants to US phone numbers, calling the decision “malicious”.

The order, approved in a vote on Nov 19 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), aims to curb access to US phone numbers by “bad actors” it said were responsible for “illegal robocalling campaigns”.

Affected entities include China’s three biggest telecom firms, the state-owned China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile.

“Without any factual basis, (the FCC) has violated the principles of non-discrimination and fair competition to wantonly smear and maliciously suppress Chinese telecommunications firms,” Beijing’s Commerce Ministry said in an online statement.

Recent moves by the FCC aimed at “decoupling” ties in the telecom sector “run counter to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state”, it said.

They “undermine the stability of China-US economic and trade relations”, it said, urging Washington to “revoke” the steps and warning that China may take its own “necessary measures”.

The criticism by Beijing comes after President Xi Jinping hosted his US counterpart Donald Trump at a regional summit this week in Shenzhen, where the Chinese leader hailed “stable and improved” ties with Washington.

The FCC order said that a “proliferation of call-originating entities” both within the United States and abroad has presented “new challenges” in its efforts to secure the country’s voice networks from illegal robocalls.

The regulator has previously blacklisted telecom equipment made by Chinese tech giant Huawei and several other Chinese firms over national security concerns.

In October, the FCC decided to ban Chinese labs from testing electronics bound for the US from December 2028, warning that such practices open a “critical gateway” into American communications networks.

The agency said it began investigating “bad labs” after discovering in 2024 that Huawei was running an FCC-authorised test lab. AFP