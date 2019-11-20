China slams court's mask ruling, raising prospect of intervention

Beijing has firmly rejected the Hong Kong High Court's decision to overturn a controversial mask ban aimed at quelling violent protests, prompting experts to say that the central government could soon act to ensure its constitutional authority over Hong Kong is not eroded.

China's Parliament and Cabinet both issued statements early yesterday morning saying that the ruling has challenged the authority of both the Hong Kong and central governments.

They were responding a day after the city's High Court ruled that the mask ban - imposed by the Hong Kong government last month - was unconstitutional.

Beijing revealed its hardening stance as the stand-off between protesters holed up at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and riot police dragged on.

More than 1,100 people have been arrested, while hundreds more have left voluntarily, but about 100 radical student protesters remain holed up in the campus.

Police besieged the campus for the third day in a row, with a spokesman saying the city's universities have become ''weapon factories''.

Along with the arrests, police yesterday said they found more than 3,900 petrol bombs at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

''We're extremely worried about the dangerous situation in the campus,'' said Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday asked Mrs Lam to allow an independent probe of protest incidents - a key protester demand.

Meanwhile, state-owned tabloid Global Times tweeted that some passenger train services were being suspended between Hong Kong and China yesterday and today.

After five months of unrest, initially sparked by a since-withdrawn extradition Bill, Beijing made its unhappiness with the situation and the High Court ruling clear.

The National People's Congress' (NPC) Legislative Affairs Commission expressed its ''strong dissatisfaction'' over the ruling, saying it has seriously weakened the authority of Mrs Lam and her administration.

''Whether the laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) comply with the Basic Law of Hong Kong can be judged and decided only by the Standing Committee of the NPC. No other authority has the right to make judgments and decisions,'' said the commission's spokesman.

The NPC's Standing Committee is vested with the authority to interpret the Basic Law, the SAR's mini- Constitution. Hong Kong's courts can also interpret the Basic Law while adjudicating cases, but this is ring- fenced ''within the limits of the autonomy of the Region''.

Experts said this means the NPC has ultimate authority in the interpretation of the Basic Law.

Professor Xie Chuntao, vice-president of the Central Party School, which trains top communist officials, said: ''Some people are worried that the statement made by the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC is interfering in Hong Kong's judicial independence, but... the power to interpret the Law lies with the NPC. It's very clear.''

Professor Lau Siu Kai, a top China adviser on Hong Kong policy, said the NPC could decide that the ordinance under which the mask ban was invoked conforms with the Basic Law.

''I expect the Standing Committee to act very soon... Beijing is now determined to use the powers that belong to the central government to make sure that national security is safeguarded and that (the) 'one country, two systems' (framework) is comprehensively and accurately implemented,'' Prof Lau said.

Meanwhile, Prof Xie hinted that Beijing could make changes to the ''one country, two systems'' framework if things ''go wrong''.

''A good system should remain unchanged, but if a system is not good, we may make changes,'' he said.