China simulating attacks on US Navy ships: Taiwan defence report

TAIPEI - China has been simulating attacks on US Navy ships and is aiming to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taiwan's aid in the event of a war, the island's Defence Ministry said in a strongly worded report raising the alarm on Beijing's military designs.

Tensions between Taiwan and China have soared following a visit to Taipei last month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which infuriated Beijing.

China viewed it as interference in its affairs.

Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own despite the strong objections of the Taipei government, carried out war games after Mrs Pelosi's trip and is continuing its military activities near the island.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry, in a report to Parliament that was reviewed by Reuters, said China was continuing to strengthen its combat preparedness for an attack on the island.

It was focusing on the first island chain, which runs from Japan through Taiwan, the Philippines and on to Borneo, enclosing China's coastal seas. There was no immediate response from Beijing to the report.

China has been "using combat drills to carry out simulated attacks on US ships that enter into the first island chain", the report said, and aims to gain strategic control of that island chain by 2035.

The United States has been regularly sailing naval ships into the South China Sea, sometimes close to Chinese-held islands, and also through the Taiwan Strait on what it calls freedom of navigation missions that always anger China.

Starting this year, the ministry said China has increased its military intimidation, including drills that aim to undermine Taiwan's morale and "force negotiations with a war" and "force a unification with arms".

China could use special forces or agents to "decapitate" Taiwan's command systems and damage infrastructure in an attack, and is capable of launching electronic attacks to disrupt communications and command systems, said the report, which was dated Thursday.

China could also blockade Taiwan and cut off its energy supplies and economy, it added, but noted Beijing still had transport and logistics constraints to launching a full invasion.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's military for the first time shot down an unidentified civilian drone that entered its airspace near an islet off the Chinese coast on Thursday, after the government vowed to take tough measures to deal with an increase in such intrusions.

The defence command for Kinmen, a group of Taiwan-controlled islands opposite China's Xiamen and Quanzhou cities, said in a statement released by Taiwan's Defence Ministry that the drone entered restricted airspace over Lion Islet just after midday.

Troops on the islet tried warning it away, to no effect, and so shot it down, with the remains landing in the sea, it added.

Taiwan fired warning shots at a drone for the first time on Tuesday shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen ordered the military to take "strong countermeasures" against what she termed Chinese provocations.

China's Foreign Ministry, which on Monday dismissed Taiwan's complaints about drones as nothing "to make a fuss about", referred questions to the Defence Ministry, which had yet to comment.

Mr Chiu Chui-cheng, the deputy head of Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council, told reporters in Taipei that Taiwan had the legal authority to take "necessary defence measures", as Chinese aircraft were not allowed into Kinmen's air space. Those measures include forcing aircraft to leave or to land, he said.

On Thursday, 14 Chinese fighter jets flew across the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which usually serves as an unofficial barrier.

Taiwan saw a record number of Chinese military air incursions last month, with more than 440 warplanes entering its air defence zone as Beijing raged against visits to the democratic island by US lawmakers.

REUTERS, AFP