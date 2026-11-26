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China shuts down golf courses in apparent new clampdown

A man walks past a golf course that recently closed down in Beijing on Nov 26.

BEIJING – The Chinese authorities ordered more than a dozen golf courses to close in November, according to an AFP tally, in an apparent new crackdown a decade after the sport was first targeted in President Xi Jinping’s sweeping anti-corruption campaign.

The ruling Communist Party associates golf, a favourite pastime of some officials, with wealth and Western elites.

Golf is often listed by state media as evidence of wrongdoing in corruption cases and Mao Zedong famously denounced it as a “sport for millionaires”.

Beijing banned using public funds to play golf in 2015 and announced the closure of about 60 “illegal” golf courses, seemingly enforcing a decade-old moratorium on new courses for the first time.

The sport then appeared to rebound in China, where top golf talents have emerged like 24-year-old Yin Ruoning, ranked world No. 5 and a seven-time LPGA champion.

However, at least 18 golf courses nationwide announced they were closing in November, according to an AFP tally of public notices and social media posts, many citing government demands.

Ten of those were in the capital Beijing while footage online showed at least four golf course facilities being torn down.

Some notices said the closures were in accordance with national plans “regarding the political work of golf course renovation”.

Employees of some of the golf courses contacted by AFP confirmed the authorities had ordered them to close, with some saying the reasons were unclear.

In the latest instance, a popular driving range in central Beijing abruptly announced on Nov 26 that it had shut down.

“In accordance with requirements from relevant departments, the golf driving range at Dongfeng International Sports Park has ceased operations from Nov 25, 2026,” the sports complex wrote on social media.

Golf courses announcing their closures included one on tropical Hainan island, another named after Scotland’s famous St Andrew’s and at least two in Jiangsu on China’s prosperous east coast.

‘Into oblivion’

At the range in Beijing’s Chaoyang district on Nov 26, a construction truck sat idle on the grass as a few people moved practice equipment into storage, an AFP journalist saw hours after the park announced it was shutting.

Practice mats, signboards and heating lamps had already been removed.

Two employees took turns answering a phone that rang every few minutes, with members calling about refunds.

“It’s the first time I’ve experienced something like this,” said one employee, who had worked at the range since 2016.

“I’ve worked this project into oblivion,” he joked.

The man said the range had no shortage of members who would pay thousands of yuan for a multi-month membership.

He did not give a reason for the abrupt shutdown, saying he was only aware of what was in the notice posted online.

The other employee, who started in March, said she found out about the closure from a colleague on the morning of Nov 24.

“I said, ‘No way, you’re joking, right?’” the employee, who worked her final shift at night on Nov 24, told AFP.

“I might look for other jobs or go back to my hometown,” the 24-year-old said, as she parsed through a pile of paperwork for membership refunds.

“Work isn’t easy to find now, so I’ll do what I can.” AFP