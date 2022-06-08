China shifting focus to South-east Asia: Sri Lanka President

COLOMBO • China appears to be shifting its strategic focus towards South-east Asia and Africa, Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said, noting that South Asian countries in financial trouble are not getting the same attention from Beijing as before.

In an interview on Monday, Mr Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka could not tap a US$1.5 billion (S$2.1 billion) credit line from Beijing and has yet to hear back on his request to President Xi Jinping for a US$1 billion loan to buy essential goods.

He said China indicated it would help Sri Lanka, while adding that "usually they don't like" lending more money to cover earlier debt payments.

"My analysis is that China has shifted their strategic focus into South-east Asia," Mr Rajapaksa said at his official residence in Colombo. "They see more strategic interest in Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia, that region, and Africa."

"They have less interest in this region," he added. "I don't know whether I am right or wrong, even the focus on Pakistan has gone down. That shows that their interest here is not like earlier."

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have been some of the biggest recipients of China's largesse over the past decade, with Beijing extending billions of dollars in credit to build ports, power plants and other infrastructure in the two countries.

In recent months, however, Beijing has taken its time reissuing a loan to Pakistan and has hesitated in responding to Sri Lanka's request for fresh credit as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) negotiates lending programmes with both nations.

China has assured Sri Lanka that it will back the country in going to the IMF for support, Mr Rajapaksa said, moving in step with the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

More importantly, he added, China has indicated that it will not insist on preferential repayment of loans and is willing to be treated as at par with other creditors of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have both seen changes in government in recent months, with Mr Rajapaksa removing his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister following weeks of street protests over shortages of essentials like food, fuel and medicine.

Pakistan's new government, which took power in April, has hiked petrol pump prices to meet a key IMF condition.

Sri Lanka has reached out to the IMF and major Asian economies for assistance as it battles the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. Yet China has stopped Sri Lanka from tapping an existing US$1.5 billion credit line on concerns that the IMF may designate this as a loan and add it to the debt stock, a government adviser said last week, adding that the decision may force delays in repayment.

India went out of its way to push the IMF to expedite the process, President Rajapaksa said, adding that he wrote letters and spoke to Mr Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Rajapaksa vowed to finish the remaining two years in his term despite the protests calling for his ouster, but will not stand for re-election.

"I can't go as a failed president," he said in the wide-ranging interview, his first with a foreign media organisation since the country's economic crisis unfolded.

"I have been given a mandate for five years. I will not contest again."

BLOOMBERG