China sets new rules on supervision of military equipment purchases

BEIJING • China yesterday signed new rules on the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts, the official Xinhua news agency reported, part of long-term efforts by the country to modernise its military.

The Chinese government aims to complete the modernisation of its armed forces by 2035 and turn the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into a world-class military by the middle of the century.

President Xi Jinping, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission overseeing the armed forces, has continually pushed for new rules and regulations to assess, procure and test weaponry and equipment.

The latest rules aim to improve efficiency in the supervision of military equipment purchase contracts and make sure good-quality equipment is delivered to the army, Xinhua said, without giving specific details. The rules will come into effect today.

The announcement came one day after Mr Xi held a video call with his US counterpart Joe Biden during which they discussed the Ukraine war. During the call, Mr Biden warned China against supporting Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Mr Biden also said China, which has called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, makes its own decisions.

For decades, Russia has aided China in modernising its military, supplying its neighbour with weapons and equipment ranging from naval guns to transport aircraft. No weapons transfers have been made in the other direction, according to independent arms transfer data.

In October last year, President Xi called for efforts to "break new ground" in military equipment and weapons development for the PLA.

China routinely carries out military exercises in the South China Sea, a large part of which it claims.

It also sometimes deploys military aircraft into the air defence zone of self-governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

REUTERS