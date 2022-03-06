China sets growth target of around 5.5% for this year

China has set a modest growth target of "around 5.5 per cent" for this year, as top policymakers grapple with global uncertainties brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic, and domestic troubles in its housing market.

This level of growth will be the lowest in more than three decades for the world's second-largest economy, discounting 2020 when the pandemic erupted and capped expansion at 2.2 per cent.

Last year, China managed to outperform its target of "above 6 per cent" by growing 8.1 per cent on the back of strong exports, fixed asset investments and retail sales in the first quarter.

But growth sputtered later in the year, dragged down by a severe credit crunch in the property sector, power shortages and sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks across the country.

Yesterday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told 2,800 lawmakers at the opening of the annual parliamentary session that the government's economic target for the year "represents a medium-high rate of growth" but acknowledged that it will take "arduous efforts" to hit it.

It was a figure that took economists mildly by surprise, even though they had projected that the Chinese economy would expand by between 5 and 5.5 per cent.

The World Bank's prediction was also conservative, at 5.1 per cent.

By setting its economic growth target at the higher end of expectations, China is aiming for a "relatively ambitious expansion" this year, said chief Asia-Pacific economist Louis Kuijs at S&P Global Ratings.

It "indicates that the Chinese leaders don't want to see growth falling too sharply, despite more tolerance for slower growth over time", he said.

Still, the Premier - presenting his last work report before he steps down after two five-year terms - forewarned of "risks and challenges" that the country must overcome.

But there were plenty of promises too, especially pledges to stabilise employment, ease the burden of businesses and increase consumption - all key to paving the way for the Communist Party to reinforce its legitimacy at the upcoming 20th party congress, when President Xi Jinping is expected to seek a third five-year term.

In the past year, China's growth had been dragged down by a regulatory clampdown on its property sector, which makes up about a third of its economy.

Policymakers have tried to curb excessive borrowing by property developers and also cool runaway housing prices.

Mr Li said the government would "move faster" to develop the long-term rental market, promote the construction of government-subsidised housing and support private housing.

Other targets include creating more than 11 million new urban jobs, capping the urban unemployment rate at 5.5 per cent and limiting inflation to around 3 per cent - similar to the aims that China set for last year.

The annual legislative meetings, known as the Two Sessions or lianghui, take place amid stringent Covid-19 controls to keep outbreaks in check.

The entire political event has been capped at a week instead of the usual 10 days.

The Chinese Premier will hold his annual press conference at the end of the full session of Parliament on Friday.