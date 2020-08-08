Coronavirus: China set to approve Hong Kong's decision on election delay

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China's State Council has proposed approving Hong Kong's decision to delay legislative elections for a year because of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a report on state-run CCTV on Saturday (Aug 8).

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said last month Hong Kong will postpone the legislative election, slated for Sept 6.

The one-year delay was needed to protect public health and guarantee fairness, Lam said.

The State Council believes the decision is sufficiently justified by law and has taken into consideration the current state of Hong Kong's outbreak, according to the report.

The council has sent an official statement to Lam following her announcement to show support.