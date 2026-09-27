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China sends two giant pandas to US after Trump-Xi summit

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The pandas’ transfer had been already agreed but the departure was announced Sept 24 during Chinese President Xi Jinping visit to Washington.

The pandas’ transfer had already been agreed but the departure was announced on Sept 24 during Chinese President Xi Jinping visit to Washington.

PHOTO: DOUG MILES/NYTIMES

  • China sent two giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, to the United States after the Trump-Xi summit as part of its "panda diplomacy" to strengthen foreign relations.
  • The pandas left Chengdu on Sept 27 and will live in an Atlanta zoo for the next 10 years, with a farewell ceremony held before their departure.
  • China previously recalled pandas from Japan in 2026 due to diplomatic tensions related to Taiwan, highlighting the political significance of panda loans.

AI generated

BEIJING – China sent two giant pandas to the United States on Sept 27, state media said, after a Washington summit that was heavy on symbolism and light on major breakthroughs.

The pandas’ transfer had already been agreed, but the departure was announced on Sept 24 during Chinese President Xi Jinping visit to Washington.

The mammals are immensely popular around the world and China loans them out as part of a “panda diplomacy” programme to foster foreign ties.

Ping Ping and Fu Shuang left Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on a chartered plane at around 3am on Sept 27, state news agency Xinhua reported.

They are headed to a zoo in Atlanta, Georgia, where they will be spending the next 10 years.

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding held a farewell ceremony for the pair before their journey.

Beijing recalled two of its pandas from Japan in early 2026, following a diplomatic spat that began when Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hinted that Tokyo could intervene militarily in the event of any attack on Taiwan. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.