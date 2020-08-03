China sends testing experts to HK to help tackle crisis

HONG KONG/HANOI • Seven virus testing professionals from the Chinese mainland arrived in Hong Kong yesterday afternoon as the first batch of mainland supportive teams to help tackle a worsening spread of Covid-19 in the city.

The medical professionals, who will help with laboratory work, are members of a 60-strong nucleic acid testing team established recently at the request of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government for assistance in the battle against the epidemic.

Their arrival came at the time of a surge in Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong, where medical resources have been stretched to the limit and virus testing capacity is insufficient.

Members of the team were selected from over 20 public hospitals in Guangdong province. The team's leader used to head the province's supportive group to Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

The National Health Commission said it will continue to assemble mainland medical resources and send more support at any time based on the Hong Kong government's needs to fight the pandemic.

Six medics from Wuhan, where the virus outbreak first occurred, will also be sent to Hong Kong to help build a mobile hospital to admit patients with mild symptoms, the commission said.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday that all 7.5 million Hong Kong residents will receive free virus testing, without citing sources.

The report also estimated that the testing could be completed within a few days.

The initiative is the first time that mainland health officials have assisted Hong Kong in its battle to control the coronavirus. Some local residents fear that China may use this as an excuse to collect DNA samples for surveillance purposes.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Saturday that the city asked for help from the central government due to the resurgence in cases.

The Chinese territory saw a surge in locally transmitted coronavirus cases last month and introduced a raft of tightening measures that included restricting gatherings to two people and mandating face masks in all outdoor public spaces.

It recorded 125 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the 11th day in a row that the city's daily caseload has exceeded 100.

Mrs Lam said last Friday that the key Legislative Council election scheduled for September will be postponed for a year, due to the recent virus surge.

Separately in Vietnam, the government will test all 1.1 million residents of Danang, the city at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, as the risk of a widening spread increased.

There were two more confirmed cases linked to the Danang outbreak, the Health Ministry said yesterday, while another two were imported infections.

More than 800,000 people had travelled to the coastal city since July 1, and returned to their home provinces and cities, according to the government, while about 41,000 people had visited three hospitals there where most of the infections occurred.

The financial hub of Ho Chi Minh City recorded three cases after testing more than 21,000 residents as of yesterday, out of 32,000 who said they visited Danang in the past month.

Hanoi has quick-tested nearly 50,000 people who returned from Danang as of Saturday, according to the city's government, which said that an estimated 72,275 of its residents had been in the coastal city since July 8.

Vietnam has reported 174 new virus patients, mostly from Danang, since July 25 when the first locally transmitted case was confirmed after more than three months. Vietnam has reported 590 virus cases, including 214 under treatment and three deaths.

XINHUA, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS