China sends 3 astronauts to oversee space station construction

BEIJING • China yesterday sent three astronauts on a six-month-long mission to oversee a pivotal period of construction of its space station, whose final modules are due to launch in the coming months.

When completed by the year end, the space station - about a fifth of the International Space Station (ISS) by mass - will lay a significant milestone in China's three-decades-long manned space programme. It will also flag the start of permanent Chinese habitation in space.

A Long March-2F rocket, which was used to launch China's first crewed spaceflight on the Shenzhou-5 mission in 2003, lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi Desert in northwest China at 10.44am with the spacecraft Shenzhou-14, or "Divine Vessel", and its three astronauts.

Construction began in April last year with the launch of the first and largest of its three modules - Tianhe - the living quarters of visiting astronauts. Lab modules Wentian and Mengtian will be launched in July and October respectively.

Shenzhou-14 mission commander Chen Dong, 43, and team-mates Liu Yang, 43, and Cai Xuzhe, 46, all from China's second cohort of astronauts, will live and work on the space station for about 180 days before returning to earth in December with the arrival of the Shenzhou-15 crew.

Mr Chen, a former air force pilot, Ms Liu, who became China's first female astronaut in space a decade ago, and Mr Cai, a space mission debutant, will oversee the docking and integration of Wentian and Mengtian with the core module. They will also install equipment inside and outside the station and carry out scientific research.

Mirroring the ISS, spacecraft and modules launched by other countries are welcome to dock with and become a long-term member of the Chinese station.

Commercial human spaceflight to the station is also being explored.

