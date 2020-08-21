China sees 4th straight day of zero local cases

SHANGHAI • China had seven new coronavirus cases in the mainland on Wednesday, said the national health authority yesterday.

This was down from 17 the day before and the fourth straight day of zero new locally transmitted infections.

All seven new infections were imported cases, said the National Health Commission.

As of Wednesday, the mainland had a total of 84,895 confirmed coronavirus cases. Its death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,634.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Super League will allow 1,000 fans into a high-profile football match in Suzhou tomorrow, the first time spectators can attend a game amid the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE