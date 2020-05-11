China sees 14 new cases, 1 of them in Wuhan

BEIJING • China's National Health Commission reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the most since April 28, including the first case in more than a month in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected last year.

While China had designated all areas of the country as low-risk last Thursday, the new cases, according to data published yesterday, represent a jump from the single case reported the day before.

The number was lifted by a cluster of 11 in Shulan city in north-eastern Jilin province bordering North Korea. Jilin officials yesterday raised Shulan's risk level to high from medium, having hoisted it to medium the day before after one woman tested positive last Thursday. The 11 new cases are members of her family or people who came into contact with her or her family.

Jilin ordered stringent curbs in Shulan, closing all but most essential services and asking residents to stay home, the province said in a statement on its website.

As of Saturday, Jilin province had reported a total of 105 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 19 imported ones.

According to the health commission, the new Wuhan case, the first reported in the epicentre of China's outbreak since April 3, was previously asymptomatic.

Aside from the Shulan cluster and the Wuhan case, the remaining two new confirmed cases were imported infections.

The commission also said newly discovered asymptomatic cases were at 20, the highest since May 1 and up from 15 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in the country reached 82,901 as of Saturday, while the total death toll stood at 4,633.

The state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday that Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed his willingness to provide support to North Korea in fighting the epidemic, in a reply to a verbal message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea has so far claimed to have no coronavirus infections in the country, but reported that over 5,400 people were released from quarantine as of March.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS