China seeks to boost power grids as Sichuan reservoirs run dry

BEIJING • China's top energy officials are calling for the addition of more power generation capacity and cross-province grids as a severe drought drains Sichuan's main reservoirs, prompting outages and shutting down key factories.

The National Energy Administration acknowledged supply challenges caused by high temperatures and a lack of hydroelectricity generation.

China will accelerate hydro and nuclear power projects while pushing for more transmission lines across regions and expanding renewable capacity such as wind and solar in the next few years, it said.

It pledged to balance supply and demand nationwide by 2025.

The south-western province of Sichuan, which relies on hydropower for 82 per cent of its power generation, is seeing its worst drought in more than half a century as temperatures soar above 40 deg C.

Temperatures are expected to remain high today before rain arrives from tomorrow.

But water levels in the province's main reservoirs have already reached bottom, more than halving hydropower capacity, Mr Zhou Jian, a deputy chief engineer at State Grid Sichuan, told CCTV.

The province has activated its highest emergency response and halted industrial production to ensure that electricity can be supplied to households.

City street lamps are "lit every other day", while malls, subways and office buildings have turned off display lighting, CCTV reported.

Nationwide, China has sent the highest alerts for hot weather for 32 days through last Sunday.

But in the north, the country is seeing heavy rainfall and deadly floods, shutting down mines and disrupting coal transportation.

This week, the south-eastern province of Guangdong is expected to see Ma-on, a tropical storm moving up from South-east Asia.

State forecasters said China's heatwave, which has lasted more than two months, was about to hit a "turning point", with a cold front from the west and a typhoon approaching in the south-east.

The impact of the severe weather is reverberating through energy and commodity markets.

Scorching heat and drought have become the biggest threat for the autumn harvest, as rice and corn plantations in the south are hit hard, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said yesterday.

Officials have warned that temperatures are rising faster in China than in the rest of the world.

The record-breaking heatwave has raised concerns about the country's ability to adapt to rapid climate change and conserve its already scarce water resources.

Sichuan as well as its neighbouring region of Chongqing battled fires yesterday.

No deaths or injuries have been reported so far, but Chongqing was forced to relocate 1,500 people as a result of fire risks.

The provinces of Jiangxi, Hunan and Guizhou are also on high alert for forest and grassland fires, the Ministry of Emergency Management warned yesterday.

Satellite images showed Poyang Lake, which usually takes on floodwaters from the Yangtze River over the summer, at a fraction of its normal size for this time of the year, reducing the drinking water supplies of nearby communities, CCTV said.

Water from the Three Gorges and Danjiangkou reservoirs has already been released to alleviate downstream shortages.

The agriculture ministry said the local authorities had been instructed to do everything they could to increase water supplies and protect the harvest.

