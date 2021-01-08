China scientist defends delay in confirming virus' threat

BEIJING • One of China's top scientists defended the country's delay in raising a global alarm in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, saying officials were initially unsure whether the pathogen was infectious among humans because close contacts of the first patients did not appear to fall sick.

In the first few days of last year, after the mysterious pneumonia cluster emerged in the city of Wuhan, Chinese experts quarantined 700 close contacts of the first patients - including 400 medical workers who tended to them - but none showed signs of illness.

This led experts to hold off on concluding the coronavirus was transmissible among humans, said Dr Liang Wannian, a senior official at the National Health Commission who oversaw China's virus response until September.

"At the beginning of January, none of the two dozen cases - and later increased to four dozens - fit those criteria," said Dr Liang in an interview on Tuesday in Beijing. "Our call at the time was that there was no clear evidence for human-to-human transmission."

It was not until Jan 20 that China confirmed the virus can be passed on among humans, after some of the medical staff became infected.

By then, the situation had spiralled out of control: Days later, Wuhan and the broader Hubei province were forced into a draconian lockdown as cases surged and hospitals were overwhelmed.

China has faced heavy criticism for those lost days.

The initial downplaying of the severity of the pathogen's threat allowed Covid-19 to rapidly leap across borders to become a pandemic that has since infected more than 86 million people and killed over 1.8 million globally.

It is now understood that many Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic, which may have accounted for why quarantined close contacts of those first patients did not seem to fall ill.

Dr Liang's comments are the most detailed public statements yet from top Chinese officials at the time describing circumstances at the start of the crisis.

Some governments, however, acted much faster than China. Taiwan dodged a major outbreak by imposing border controls and other strict curbs in January.

Taiwanese health officials visited Wuhan early on and noticed that some among the first patients had no links to the wet market suspected as the place where people were getting infected. This led them to conclude human-to-human transmission was occurring.

Faced with global acrimony, China has sought to shift the narrative over the virus' origins, with state media and government officials pushing the possibility that the pathogen did not emerge solely in the Asian country.

Dr Liang, a public health veteran who also oversaw Beijing's response to the Sars outbreak in 2003, echoed the theory.

He said that while much speculation focused on wild animals at the market serving as an intermediary host to the virus that was then passed on to humans, most of the earliest patients were merchants selling seafood there.

The lack of any definitive solutions to the mystery has fed into the political divisions created by the pandemic, particularly between China and the United States.

China's actions have not helped dispel the mistrust. Representatives and scientists from the World Health Organisation (WHO) visited Wuhan last January and February, but were barred from entering the market to conduct investigations.

Meanwhile, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that China should give access to WHO officials investigating the origins of Covid-19 "without delay".

Earlier this week, the head of the WHO said he was "very disappointed" that China had still not authorised the entry of a team of international coronavirus experts.

"We hope the necessary permissions for the WHO team's travel to China can be issued without delay," Ms Payne said.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS