China says WTA politicising sport after it suspends events in country

BEIJING • China yesterday hit back at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for politicising sport after it suspended events in the country over concerns for Chinese player Peng Shuai's safety.

"We are firmly opposed to acts politicising sport," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters when asked about the WTA boycott.

The WTA on Wednesday announced the immediate suspension of all tournaments in China, citing concerns about the well-being of Ms Peng, 35, a Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, as well as the safety of other players.

Ms Peng's whereabouts became a matter of international concern following a nearly three-week public absence after she posted a message on social media, early last month, alleging that China's former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Both Mr Zhang, who retired in 2018, and the Chinese government have not commented on Ms Peng's allegation.

Yesterday, the editor of China's Global Times newspaper also accused the WTA of coercing Ms Peng to "support the West's attack" on China by suspending tournaments in the country until it was assured of her well-being.

Known for his combative posts on Twitter, Mr Hu Xijin has been outspoken on the scandal involving the tennis player and her accusation, even as Beijing has been largely silent and the authorities have blocked discussions of the topic on China's Internet.

"WTA is coercing Peng Shuai to support the West's attack on Chinese system. They are depriving Peng Shuai's freedom of expression, demanding that her description of her current situation must meet their expectation," Mr Hu said on his official Twitter account in a post that cited the WTA's announcement.

The Global Times, a nationalistic tabloid, is published by the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily.

Ms Peng did appear publicly in the middle of last month at a dinner with friends and a children's tennis tournament in Beijing, photographs and videos published by Chinese state media and by the tournament's organisers showed.

On Nov 21, Mr Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, held a 30-minute video call with Ms Peng - who competed at three Olympics - during which she told him she was safe.

But WTA chief executive Steve Simon, who said the decision to suspend tournaments in China had the full support of the WTA board of directors, said they were not convinced all was well with Ms Peng.

Aside from seeking assurances of Ms Peng's well-being, the WTA has called for a "full and transparent investigation" into her accusation against Mr Zhang.

Mr Hu was among the first to publish images and videos of Ms Peng's appearances, serving as de facto messenger to the world outside. He has said that those appearances by Ms Peng should have been enough to relieve or eliminate most concerns for the player, but that people were "aiming to attack China's system and boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics".

The European Union, the United Nations, Britain and the United States had earlier called for proof of Ms Peng's whereabouts and well-being.

"I have been gratified by the massive amount of international support the WTA has received for its position on this matter," Mr Simon said. "To further protect Peng and many other women throughout the world, it is more urgent than ever for people to speak out."

He added: "I hope leaders around the world will continue to speak out so justice can be done for Peng, and all women, no matter the financial ramifications."

Twelve-time Grand Slam singles champion Billie Jean King, who helped found the WTA in 1973, praised the move, saying in a post on Twitter: "I applaud Steve Simon & the @WTA leadership for taking a strong stand on defending human rights in China & around the world."

Men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, on the sidelines of the Davis Cup in Madrid on Wednesday, said: "I support fully the WTA's stance because we don't have enough information about Peng Shuai and her well-being."

Ms Peng's social media post alleging the sexual assault has been removed from the Internet and the issue has been censored in China.

The International Tennis Federation said it understands the WTA's decision: "The WTA has stood firm and true to its values from the start... We will continue to closely monitor the situation."

