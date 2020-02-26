China says Wall Street Journal admitted mistake after its reporters were expelled

Wall Street Journal reporters Philip Wen (left) and Josh Chin at Beijing Capital International Airport before their departure on Feb 24, 2020.
Wall Street Journal reporters Philip Wen (left) and Josh Chin at Beijing Capital International Airport before their departure on Feb 24, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
23 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Feb 26) that the Wall Street Journal had been in touch with the Chinese government over a February column that Beijing says carried a racist headline, and had admitted its "mistake".

Toby Doman, spokesman for Wall Street Journal's publisher Dow Jones & Co, declined to comment on the matter when contacted by Reuters.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that the newspaper had not formally apologised.

China last week ordered three journalists with the Wall Street Journal's Beijing bureau to leave the country after the newspaper declined to apologise for a column with a headline calling China the "real sick man of Asia".

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content