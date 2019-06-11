China says it will respond if US insists on escalating trade tension

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday (June 11) that the government would respond with firm resolve if the United States insists on escalating trade tensions.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Geng's comments came after US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was ready to impose another round of punitive tariffs on Chinese imports if he cannot make progress in trade talks with China's President at a Group of 20 summit later this month.

Since two days of talks to resolve the US-China trade dispute last month in Washington ended in a stalemate, Trump has repeatedly said he expected to meet President Xi Jinping at the June 28-29 summit in Osaka, Japan. China has not confirmed any such meeting.

Trump said last week he would decide after the meeting of the leaders of the world's largest economies whether to carry out a threat to impose tariffs on at least US$300 billion (S$409.5 billion) in Chinese goods.