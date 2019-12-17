China says will not resort to massive stimulus by sharply boosting infrastructure

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China will not resort to massive economic stimulus by ramping up infrastructure development, the country's state planner said on Tuesday (Dec 17).

But it will step up support for infrastructure projects in central and western China, Ms Meng Wei, spokesman at the National Development and Reform Commission, told reporters.

China has the confidence to achieve its full-year economic targets, Ms Meng said.

Official data released on Monday showed that fixed asset investment grew 5.2 per cent from January to November, in line with the increase seen in the first 10 months and the weakest in decades.

Beijing has said it would maintain its proactive fiscal stance and prudent monetary policy, making economic adjustments more forward-looking, targeted and effective.