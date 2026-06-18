China says ‘welcomes’ Iran-US signing deal to end Middle East war

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US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart signed the deal on June 17.

BEIJING - China said on June 18 it “welcomes” the news that the United States and Iran have signed a deal to end the Middle East war, urging both sides to continue their cooperation in a second round of negotiations.

US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart signed the deal on June 17, with a ceremony set for June 19 in Switzerland that will mark the start of a 60-day negotiation period.

Under the agreement, fighting would be halted on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

“China welcomes this development and hopes that all relevant parties – including the US and Iran – will uphold the spirit of their agreement and earnestly honour their commitments,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a regular news conference.

He also urged Washington and Tehran to “meet each other halfway” in the next stage of talks and to maintain a rational attitude.

While violence has decreased in Lebanon following the announcement of the deal, Israeli strikes on the south have killed at least five people since then, according to Lebanese state media, which also reported Israeli raids on south Lebanon on June 17.

Asked about the Israeli strikes on June 18, China urged “all relevant parties, including Israel” to “conform to the overall situation of regional peace and stability”.

All parties should “do more things that are conducive to the implementation” of the first phase of the deal and the advancement of the second phase of negotiations, “rather than the opposite”, spokesman Lin said.

Lebanon was drawn into the conflict when Tehran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel on March 2 in support of Iran.

Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion, with troops still occupying Lebanese territory near the border. AFP