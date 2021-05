China says US warship illegally enters its territory in South China Sea

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China said on Thursday (May 20) a US warship illegally entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea, the latest salvo in the two nations' dispute over Beijing's territorial claims in the busy waterway.

In a statement, the Chinese military's Southern Theatre Command said the Curtis Wilbur entered the waters near the Paracel Islands without permission, adding that its ships and planes followed the US vessel.

It added that China opposed the US action, which violated its sovereignty and undermined regional peace and stability.