China official says US tariffs will impact high-tech industries in both nations

BEIJING (REUTERS, AFP) - China’s state planner said on Friday (Aug 24) the United States’ tariffs on Chinese high-technology products will have an impact on high-tech industries in both countries.

Ren Zhiwu, head of the high-tech department of the National Development and Reform Commission, told a news briefing that China will closely monitor the impact from US-China trade frictions on high-tech industry, and that China will stick to its innovation strategies.

The US tariffs on Chinese goods will ultimately impact US companies and buyers, Ren added.

His comments came after the US and China concluded two days of trade talks in Washington.

The Chinese commerce ministry said Chinese and US negotiators held "constructive and frank" trade talks and the two sides will keep in contact "regarding future plans",

Delegations led by Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen and US Treasury under secretary David Malpass held talks on Wednesday and Thursday without announcing any breakthroughs while both sides launched a new batch of tit-for-tat tariffs.

The White House said in a brief statement that the two sides "concluded two days of discussions with counterparts from

China and exchanged views on how to achieve fairness, balance, and reciprocity in the economic relationship".

It added that the discussions included "addressing structural issues in China," including its intellectual property and technology transfer policies.