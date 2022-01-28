China says US should stop 'unreasonable suppression' of Chinese companies

A US regulator earlier revoked China Unicom's authorisation to operate in the US over national security concerns. PHOTO: AFP
HONG KONG (REUTERS) - The United States should immediately stop "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies and treat them fairly, China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday (Jan 28).

A US regulator earlier revoked China Unicom's authorisation to operate in the US over national security concerns.

China would resolutely safeguard legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The order requires China Unicom Americas to end domestic interstate and international telecommunications services in the United States within 60 days.

