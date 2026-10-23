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China says US should stop discriminatory measures against Chinese research institutions

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China’s Commerce Ministry said that strengthening Chinese-US scientific research cooperation serves the common interest of both sides.

China’s Commerce Ministry said that strengthening Chinese-US scientific research cooperation serves the common interest of both sides.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • China told the US to stop “discriminatory measures” against Chinese research institutions and to “respect the facts”, saying cooperation in science serves both countries' interests.
  • The row follows US Defence Department funding limits on Chinese universities and a Republican call to add 58 schools and 62 tech labs to the 1286 list.
  • China said US actions force institutions to take sides and harm normal cooperation, while the US says such links are a compliance risk that can threaten federal funding.

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HONG KONG – China’s Commerce Ministry urged the United States on Oct 23 to “respect the facts” and immediately end what it called discriminatory measures against Chinese research institutions.

The ministry also said in its statement that strengthening Chinese-US scientific research cooperation serves the common interest of both sides.

The comments were made in relation to the US Department of Defence putting US research funding restrictions on dozens of Chinese universities. A Republican lawmaker earlier in October called on the department to add 58 more Chinese schools and 62 Chinese technology labs to what is known as the 1286 list.

Several of the Chinese labs and schools named by the lawmaker focus on areas such as semiconductors, AI and quantum computing, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

“The US’s actions are essentially coercing US research institutions to take sides, deliberately undermining normal China-US scientific research cooperation,” the Commerce Ministry said.

“This will only weaken the US’s own scientific and technological progress,” it said.

The Department of Defence, which US President Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth call the Department of War, is barred from providing research funding to any entity that works with Chinese universities on the list. The department says collaboration with schools on the list a compliance issue that puts US federal funding at risk. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.