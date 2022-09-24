China says US sending 'very wrong, dangerous signals' on Taiwan

BEIJING - The United States is sending "very wrong, dangerous signals" on Taiwan, and the more rampant Taiwan independence activities are the less likely a peaceful settlement will be, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States is attempting to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity over Taiwan, Mr Wang told Mr Blinken on Friday in New York, according to a read out from his ministry on Saturday.

Mr Wang said China-US relations are at a critical juncture, and it is imperative for the two sides, with an attitude of being responsible for the world, history and the two peoples, to adopt the right approach to getting along between the two major countries, and to work to stop bilateral ties from further deterioration and to re-stabilise them.

Mr Wang specifically focused on the recent wrongful moves by the US side regarding the Taiwan question, comprehensively elaborating the solemn position of the Chinese side.

"The Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, and it carries significant weight in the minds of the Chinese people," Mr Wang stressed.

"It is our mission to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and there is absolutely no ambiguity whatsoever about that," he told Mr Blinken.

Taiwan was the focus of the 90-minute, "direct and honest" talks between the two diplomats, a senior administration official told reporters.

"For our part, the secretary made crystal clear that, in accordance with our long-standing one-China policy, which again has not changed, the maintenance of peace and stability across the Strait is absolutely, vitally important," the official said.

Tensions over Taiwan have soared after a visit there in August by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi - which was followed by large-scale Chinese military drills - as well as a pledge by US President Joe Biden to defend the self-governed island. REUTERS, XINHUA